Drivers admit to taking selfies while behind the wheel

If you thought texting while driving was bad, you're in for a nasty surprise. Not only is this not the only thing drivers do while behind the wheel, they also take selfies and use their phones and tablets to watch films and make FaceTime calls.

Those are the results of a survey conducted by the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM), Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Nearly one in ten drivers of all ages admitted to taking a selfie while on the road in the last month, the site says, adding that this increased to one in seven (15 per cent) of those aged 18 to 24 - and nearly one in five (19 per cent) of motorists aged between 25 and 35.

What strikes me as surprising is that women were less selfie obsessed than men, with just one in 20 women saying they had taken a picture of themselves while driving compared to one in eight men.

One in 12 motorists admitted to driving while using a video-calling application such as FaceTime and Skype to make and receive video calls.

Approximately 7 per cent of drivers watched videos while driving, too, and nearly 20 per cent surfed the web while driving.

IAM chief executive Sarah Sillars said: "Everyone knows how dangerous using a smartphone or tablet is while driving. That’s why it’s shocking to see new trends like taking selfies and making video calls becoming common practice".

She added: "Safe driving is everyone’s responsibility and more must be done to catch drivers using these devices dangerously by increasing the fines and points for smartphone and tablet use at the wheel – there is simply no excuse."