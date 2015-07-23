Garmin unveils two devices to help you swim faster

If you're a serious swimmer, looking for a way to use big data to help you achieve better results, you might be in for a treat.

Garmin has announced two wearable devices which will help you monitor your heart rate while swimming, running and biking.

To be launched in October, the HRM-Tri and HRM-Swim are priced at $129.99 and $99.99 in the US, and there is still no word on the pricing in the UK.

The devices are designed for triathletes and swimmers, and can store about 20 hours of heart rate date during swims to help you carefully monitor your training.

The HRM-Tri focuses on not only the pool, but also records your heart rate data whilst running and cycling, which is perfect for those going straight from track to the pool.

The HMR-Swim on the other hand is purpose-built for swimming alone. You get accurate heart reading underwater as well as interval summaries for when you’re having a breather.

However, there is a catch, and a rather big one at that. The devices do record the data, but if you want to read them, you’ll need an additional device.

You can get the Forerunner 620, Fenix 3, Fenix 2, or Epix watches, which range from £250 up to about £450.

Even though the devices won’t really burn a hole in your wallet, together with these necessary gadgets they might turn out to be a pretty decent investment.

But then again, if you’re serious about improving your swimming game, investing a few hundred could definitely be worth it.