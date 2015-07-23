The importance of data centre design to improve efficiency

If you are a cloud service provider, or a business that wants to store its resources internally, getting your data centre infrastructure right is crucial.

Your data centre design strategy can have a big impact on efficiency, which in turn provides cost saving and environmental benefits, so it’s no wonder that huge companies like Google, as well as SMEs are making it a priority.

Read more: With a carbon footprint only second to the airline sector, smarter green data centres are a must

Selecting the geographical location of your data centre is usually the first decision that a company has to make and is likely to be influenced by regulatory protocols. Businesses should also consider where their customers are based and place servers close to users, if possible, in order to cut down on the time it takes to access resources.

Data centre design can also make use of the surrounding area’s natural resources to reduce your energy bills. One of Google’s data centres in Finland is housed inside a former paper mill and uses the surrounding cold air and water to cool its servers. The pre-existing pumps and other equipment in the mill have also been repurposed, creating a unique design that is as innovative as it is resourceful.

Maximising your cooling systems is another way in which design can play a key role in maximising efficiency. For example, using a water based cooling system can prove more effective, because water is capable of holding more heat than air. Of course, data centres that take this approach should carry out regular inspections to ensure leaks do not occur.

Read more: Data centres choose Microsoft legacy systems despite security risks

Efficiency is important across all types of hardware, but none more so than data centres, considering the vast amount of resources they use. For businesses of any size, perfecting data centre design can lead to huge cost savings and environmental advantages.

Register now for FREE and save £35