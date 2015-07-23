Microsoft bans revenge porn on its services

Microsoft is playing catching up on the whole revenge porn deal, but hey – better late than never, right?

Anyway, the company announced on Thursday, via a blog post, that it will remove revenge porn links from Bing search results, as well as remove the content when shared on OneDrive or Xbox Live.

“Microsoft will remove links to photos and videos from search results in Bing, and remove access to the content itself when shared on OneDrive or Xbox Live, when we are notified by a victim,” it said in the blog post, adding that it has set up a new web page, available on this link, where revenge porn can be reported.

It is available in English now and will be expanded to other languages in the coming weeks, Microsoft says.

When it comes to Bing, the software company can only remove the links leading to the content, but often not the content itself. That applies to revenge porn material hosted elsewhere.

“It’s important to remember, for example, that removing links in search results to content hosted elsewhere online doesn’t actually remove the content from the Internet – victims still need stronger protections across the Web and around the world.”

Revenge porn is becoming a huge issue online, and many websites are taking steps to combat it. Reddit has recently announced it will ban all revenge porn, as well as Google.

Twitter also joined in on the party as well as many other websites. Revenge porn is sexually explicit media that is distributed without the consent of the individual involved.