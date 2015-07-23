OnePlus sold 1.5 million OnePlus One units in 12 months

OnePlus started sales of its first mobile, the OnePlus One, in April 2014. In 12 months, the company has managed to sell 1.5 million units in over 35 countries.

It is not the 74 million sales Apple grabbed with the iPhone in the first quarter, but still impressive for such a small company. OnePlus CEO Carl Pei said the company has over 900 employees now and plans to open shop in Europe and the United States.

The OnePlus One was one of the most intriguing smartphones of 2014. It had a low-cost, but high-end specs with an excellent design. There were two problems: an invite system and a long wait.

This put a lot of consumers off the device, since the waiting list could stretch for months. OnePlus also did some pretty poor advertising for the device, like getting customers to smash their old phone and receive a free OnePlus One.

Though Pei apologised for the incident, the signs of a new company showed throughout 2014. An inability to match supply with demand was the most concerning thing, considering the OnePlus One definitely could have reached over three million sales with more investment in production.

Hopefully with the OnePlus 2, the company has fixed some of these supply problems. It will still feature an invite system, meaning those that want the device now will either have to wait or find another device.

OnePlus did hit the nail on the head when it came to what people want from a device however, so if they can do that again with the right supply of components and smart manufacturing, this could be a serious contender in the smartphone battle.