Online currency exchange Money Mover raises £1 million

Money Mover, the Level39 member which provides an online currency exchange and payments service for SMEs, has raised £1 million from a group of financiers, entrepreneurs and technologists.

Backers of Money Mover include Andy Homer, ex-CEO of AXA Insurance and more, and Sir Peter Michael, founder of Classic FM and the driving force behind Cosworth Engineering and Quantel.

The financiers will be looking to tap into Money Mover’s deep knowledge of the SME sector, empowering businesses to make international money transfer an asset rather than an inhibitor for SME growth.

The platform enables international money transfers to be made quickly at significantly reduced costs with complete exchange rate transparency. It also offers SME-focused tools, reports and functionality to support existing workflows.

