Our TV habits are drastically changing

TV viewing habits are changing, and television must evolve with it, new research has shown.

The 2015 ARRIS Consumer Entertainment Index (CEI), launched today, reveals some of the biggest issues and trends among TV viewers.

Consumers demand Wi-Fi without limits the report shows, and highlights a growing disparity between expectation and reality when it comes to Wi-Fi at home.

On-demand services continue to soar in popularity, and binge-viewing has become more of a solo activity.

Key findings from the 2015 ARRIS Consumer Entertainment Index include:

61 per cent of us in the UK binge-view TV alone for 3 hours in each sitting

16-24 year olds are the biggest bingers, with 70 per cent binge-viewing alone, for 4 hours in each sitting

58 per cent of UK consumers have significant issues around slow Internet speed at home that interrupts or delays streaming or downloading large files or TV shows/films. That’s 13 million British households / 30 million people

The average UK household has 7 Wi-Fi connected video devices

A shocking 6 per cent of people globally binge-view at work, rising to 1 in 10 among 25-34 year-olds

Worldwide, the average home now has six media devices connected to its Wi-Fi network, and the average household spends almost 6.5 hours each week streaming a subscription service. Moreover, four out of five (81 per cent) of those who stream now do so at least weekly, up from 72 per cent just last year. There is a clear connection between Wi-Fi and mobile TV too, with nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of people who watch mobile TV at least once a week, using Wi-Fi to do so.

Mobile TV continues to grow, and with it certain frustrations – 72 per cent indicated that having a high-speed Internet in every room of the house is very important, or vitally important.

Full report can be found on this link.