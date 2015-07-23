Samsung planning to launch Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus on August 13th

Samsung might be planning to launch the Galaxy Note 5 a month before Apple makes its iPhone announcement, to get ahead of all the hype surrounding the iPhone 6S.

In a new report from Business Korea, Samsung might also be planning to launch the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus on August 13th alongside the Galaxy Note 5. These two devices should hopefully give Samsung a strong second half in 2015, to compete with Apple.

It is not the first time reports of an early launch have been indicated, even though Samsung claims it is not planning to launch early. The company normally announces the Galaxy Note at IFA in Berlin, which is happening in September this year.

The issue with a September launch is it may be crushed by the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. Specifically the latter, which is taking a huge amount of the phablet market in South-East Asia and North America.

The Galaxy Note 5 will reportedly feature a brand new design, similar to the Galaxy S6. This means a metallic frame with a glass front and back. Sounds a lot better than the faux leather back on the Galaxy Note 4, also featured on the Galaxy S5.

While it may be a smart move in a business sense, that does mean the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will both come running Android Lollipop, instead of Android M. We are not sure when Google intends to launch Android M, but our guess would be somewhere between September and October.

By launching the two devices in August, it means September is when it will be released to the world. Samsung will not be able to add any software updates to the device until after the release, which may hurt its presentation if there is no new software to show.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus has been rumoured before and it appears to be a real product coming later this year. Considering the success of the Galaxy S6 Edge worldwide, Samsung believes a larger version will perform just as well in the market. It may also be a way to compete even more with the iPhone 6S Plus.