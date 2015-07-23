Sony announces official PlayStation 4 remote

Sony is set to release an officially-licensed remote control for the PlayStation 4 in the autumn, which is intended to provide easy navigation and media playback functionality.

The PlayStation's remote will work through Bluetooth and will allow the user to control up to four devices including the PS4, TV, set top box and audio receiver.

The remote will also have specific buttons for PS4 Home and Power.

Produced by hardware maker PDP the remote will go on sale in the US from 31 October at $30, while at the moment, UK pricing and availability is unknown.

Despite the availability of other controllers, the PlayStation remote is the first to be officially endorsed by Sony. However, the company has previously produced its own media / Blue-ray disc remote for the PS3, which was also compatible with Sony amplifiers.

The company has also recently announced the launch of its video game streaming platform, PlayStation Now, in the UK and signaled its intention to delve into the world of drones with a new winged machine.