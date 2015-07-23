What cloud solution suits my business? Mike Wheeler from Insight sheds light on the cloud [Q+A]

Recently ITProPortal caught up with Mike Wheeler, EMEA Go-To-Market Director, Hybrid Cloud at Insight to understand how this burgeoning technology has had an impact on the company. We also asked Mike his thoughts on the evolution of cloud technology, and what it has done for the sector in general. Below is the questions we asked.

How has the industry changed in the time you have worked at Insight? What are the biggest changes?

“The cloud marketplace continues to evolve and grow at an extraordinary pace. The proliferation of choice means there are now multiple cloud services available to businesses; the challenge is knowing which cloud service providers to use and when. Now, organisations – all shapes and sizes – are consuming services from multiple cloud providers. This gives businesses an opportunity to pick and mix the best providers for each service. That said, time and care need to be spent ensuring the correct architecture and consistent management approach across cloud services.”

One of the services offered by Insight is a BYOD or CYOD solution, with the risks associated with BYOD, do you think that CYOD will become a more popular option in an ever more security conscious world?

“BYOD has greater risks for security and potentially more headaches from a management perspective – but it empowers employees by giving them the freedom of choice. This in turn makes them feel happy with the device they have chosen. On the other hand, CYOD is almost the reverse – you run the risk of ‘disappointing’ the users as it limits the choice, but it is easier for organisations to manage device images as they can test and deploy on ‘known’ devices.

Ultimately, as we move to more mobile devices, in some instances removing the Operating System, the dynamic is moving more towards MDM, MAM & MIM (Mobile Device/Application/Information Management).”

Should companies adopt a hybrid cloud solution over other solutions?

“I guess the question here is why should companies invest in the hybrid cloud over the public/private cloud? In my view, although all will exist in similar state that they do today, the lines between the public and private cloud will start to disappear over time - as a result everything will become hybrid. With hybrid fast becoming the standard model for many application organisations need to invest in hybrid capabilities to future-proof their business model.”

Are there any situations when you believe a cloud solution may not be the most efficient solution for a business?

“There are organisations in the financial services industry that rely on very low levels of latency and rely on massive IOPS performance – to assess the stock market/share prices. The slightest millisecond reduction on performance could cost millions of pounds to the organisation and its customers; in such cases it does not make sense to put applications that require LAN level performance in the public cloud that said delivering private cloud characteristics in these environments can deliver benefits as long as the architecture supports the desired service outcome. Likewise some Government organisations need to be compliant with Government regulation, meaning wholly owned data centres continue to be selected over cloud based solutions – especially if date residency or sovereignty is an issue.

While this is the current situation I predict that over time – and as hybrid becomes increasingly the norm – issues around regulation will slowly decline and there will be a move towards the cloud, across all sectors. For now at least there are situations where businesses need to store information outside of the cloud, but this may not be the case forever.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Syda Productions