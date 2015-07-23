Windows 10 preview: Watch Cortana and Microsoft Edge in action

It's final countdown! Baba ba baaa, baba baba baaaaa! The 29 July launch of Windows 10 draws ever closer, and Microsoft continues to release videos highlighting what's new in a bid to entice people in. The latest installments cover Cortana and Microsoft Edge.

We've already seen a couple of videos from the Microsoft stables, firstly pointing out that the operating system is familiar, and then indicating that it is a new breed for a new generation.

Now the company is choosing to focus on what is new - Windows 10's digital assistant, and the new web browser. Are these enough to convince you?

With Cortana, there is a focus on getting things done - both personal and business. Perhaps more importantly for those who are yet to experience the tool, we are treated to a series of demonstrations of Cortana in action. The video serves as a handy guide for the completely uninitiated, but also a useful reminder for those more familiar with it just what is possible.

Check out Microsoft's Cortana video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7tBCUie8Z0

Much has been said about Microsoft Edge, and many people will be worried about the loss of Internet Explorer.

In this video we're given a rundown of everything the new browser has to offer - writing on web pages, sharing, building up a reading list, distraction-free browsing, and so on.

Take a look at the Microsoft Edge video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VX4MROp6rng