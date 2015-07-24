Daily deal: Save 30 per cent on a Netgear EX3700 Wi-Fi range extender

As another working week draws to a close, we've got one more bargain to bring you before we shut down our laptops for a well deserved break.

Today's daily deal features a Netgear EX3700 dual-band universal Wi-Fi range extender, which can be yours for just £29.99, a saving of £15.00 (33 per cent).

Netgear's AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender boosts your existing home network by increasing Wi-Fi range and speed, delivering AC750 dual band Wi-Fi at up to 750 Mbps.

It works with any router and provides Wi-Fi for HD video streaming and gaming throughout your home, even those previously hard-to-reach areas, and gives you the connectivity you need for your all your devices.

Simultaneous dual band reduces interference and FastLane technology enables both Wi-Fi bands to establish one very high speed connection. Make use of the Netgear Wi-Fi Analytics App to optimise your existing or newly extended Wi-Fi network.

To get this deal on a Netgear EX3700 range extender for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.