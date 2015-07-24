David Beckham launches video streaming app MyEye

Every day we get a new report or study suggesting that mobile video and live video streaming are the future of the internet. But it wasn't until David Beckham finally jumped on the bandwagon did we notice how serious this trend really is.

A new live video streaming platform was released recently, called MyEye, and its founding investor and ambassador is none other than former England football team captain, David Beckham.

Besides Beckham, the platform was founded by Paul Kavanagh, Mark Betteridge and Lee Musgrave.

The difference between this platform and, for example Periscope, is that MyEye is not linked to any platform and can be promoted across all other social media.

MyEye's personalisation features also allow users to choose who can receive their broadcasts, and from whom to receive broadcast notifications.

The broadcast video is recorded and stored for 72 hours before it expires.

“MyEye will give sportspeople, pop stars and entertainment personalities, who have embraced social media, a deeper level of engagement and intimacy with their fans – giving them control over their news announcements or behind the scenes content, allowing them to share clips, build new audiences and to create dedicated channels for their fans,” it says in the press release.

David Beckham commented, “I'm always looking to back and support British businesses that have the ability and vision to do something truly transformational on the global stage, and I believe that MyEye has the potential to change the way people interact through social media. I have been cautious about the partners I work with in the digital world and I've been very impressed with Paul, Mark and Lee. They have a great track record of building successful businesses and I'm excited to collaborate with them going forward."

The platform is available for the iOS and Android-powered devices