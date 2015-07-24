Flickr Pro returns for professional photographers and businesses

Flickr dropped its Pro subscription service back in 2013, with the site revamp adding 1TB of storage for each user. Now, it is back, but Yahoo is focusing on professional photographers and people who are trying to sell/distribute photos on Flickr.

The Pro version is available for $50 (£50) per year, which is decent for photographers who want more detailed analytics on photos. It will also remove all adverts on the photo platform, making it a much cleaner system.

And of course, Flickr Pro users will receive a badge to show everyone they’re the best.

Flickr recently added a new interface for its mobile and web apps, to compete with Google Photos, Facebook Moments and other photo sharing services. Yahoo still hasn’t implemented the same “deep search” available on Google Photos, meaning users cannot find date, time, place and other factors automatically.

Flickr Pro owners will not receive any additional storage, which means the cap for everyone is 1TB. This is a shame for professional photographers that may want to store hundreds of thousands of photos on Flickr, and who knows what will happen if video is ever implemented on the platform.

It still feels like an odd, if very well designed service. Flickr doesn’t fit into the same private photo viewing Moments and Google Photos does, but lacks the revenue generation Shutterstock and Getty Images offers for freelance photographers.