Nest CEO claims he actively pushed to work on Google Glass

When reports of Nest Labs taking over the Google Glass project hit the web, everyone immediately thought Google was shipping it off to the graveyard. However, it was not Google’s plan to get Nest in on the project, until Nest CEO Tony Fadell stepped in.

Not much is known about the project team in late 2014. It is assumed the project ran out of steam and thus the Explorer Edition was removed from Google’s store. Shortly after, Nest picked up the project and began working on a new hardware device.

Fadell didn’t confirm whether Google Glass was indeed heading for the graveyard, but it appears he saved the project in some sense. Fadell said:

“It wasn’t handed to me and said, ‘Tony clean it up’, I offered. I remember what it was like when we did the iPod and the iPhone. I think this can be that important, but it’s going to take time to get it right.”

Google Glass is certainly a bit more goofy than an advanced MP3 player or a phone that can play music and load apps, but there is definitely somewhere it can fit. Whether that is the consumer market is something for Nest to figure out in the next few years.

Fadell seems confident in the project and augmented reality, but gave no information on what has changed on the device and when we can expect a preview. Fadell semi-confirmed that the public would not see the product until it was near completion, criticising Google’s software-type iterative updates to a hardware device.

This is one of the icebergs that sunk Google Glass’ ship, having iterative updates that didn’t do much to enhance the augmented experience. After a year of using the device, Explorers started to become sick, to the point even Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin stopped wearing the glasses in public.

Nest might take a while to create the perfect augmented experience for consumers, but what we really want to see is Google Glass in the workplace. Having an augmented system could be invaluable to certain professions like medical, building and even commercial businesses like retailers and food stores, where staff can see orders appear in front of them.