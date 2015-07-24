Huawei posts major smartphone growth in latest IDC report

The latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report has been released and it makes very pleasant reading for Chinese firm Huawei.

The smartphone manufacturer recorded growth of 48 per cent over the second quarter of 2015 when compared to twelve months previous.

However, despite the promising news, Samsung still leads the smartphone market. Although the South Korean company experienced a fall in its sales figures, it still shipped 70 million units across Q2, representing 22 per cent of the market. Apple came in second place with 47.5 million handsets sold (14 per cent of the market) and Huawei sold just under 30 million devices representing an 8.9 per cent share.

The figures represent a decrease of 2.3 per cent in Samsung shipments and a growth of 35 per cent for Apple, but it is the success of Huawei that is most notable. A number of Chinese brands are now proving successful, with many offering low-cost Android smartphones that are selling well in emerging markets.

"While much of the attention is being paid to Apple and Samsung in the top tier, the smartphone market in fact continues to diversify as more entrants hit this increasingly competitive market," explained Melissa Chau, senior research manager at IDC's mobile phone team.

"While the Chinese players are clearly making gains this quarter, every quarter sees new brands joining the market. IDC now tracks over 200 different smartphone brands globally, many of them focused on entry level and mid-range models, and most with a regional or even single-country focus."

Aside from Huawei, the likes of Lenovo and Xiaomi are also increasing their share of the smartphone market.

The research also showed that overall mobile phone shipments fell year-on-year from 466.3 million to 464.6 million. Smartphone sales actually grew by approximately 11 per cent, however, suggesting that so-called “dumb phones” are no longer proving popular among some consumers.