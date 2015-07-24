Virgin Active CIO claims fitness bands won't be around for long

Fitness bands such as Fitbit and Jawbone will only be available in the market for around two years from today.

This is the forecast of international health club operator Virgin Active CIO Andy Caddy, stating his belief that fitness bands are on the verge of disappearing.

"I've seen the fitness band market evolve over the last few years but I don't think it's going to last much longer in terms of the $100 bands," Caddy said.

The shift may be as a result of the launch of Apple Watch and other high-end smartwatches that have fitness and health apps, together with other functions usually associated with smartphones.

Caddy believes that there may also be a shift into products that can compute multiple functions or into clothing.

Virgin Active is keeping its eye on fitness trackers, but Caddy also believes that it's a very immature market.

"What I'd like to see is some of the big guys like Samsung, Apple and Google really come up with some standards because there aren't really many standards in this [space] - a heart rate monitor on one device is different to another so I think it's quite difficult for a consumer to use these devices in a really productive way," he said.

Fitness bands have been on the market for a relatively short time, typically being able to track exercise metrics such as the number of steps taken, distance travelled and calories burned.