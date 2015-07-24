Will Sony use the Snapdragon 810 in their next flagship device? We hope not

Sony customers didn’t sit well with the Snapdragon 810 processor in the previous flagship, and the company might still be including the same processor in their next flagship – the Xperia Z5. This might not sit well (again) with their customers.

As far as Qualcomm is concerned, this news will no doubt be met with a great deal of relief that Sony has stayed loyal to them and has not jumped ship and E6603 and E5803, the user agent profiles of the Xperia Z5 and the Xperia Z5 Compact respectively, show that both of the devices will run on the Snapdragon 810 processor, much to the dismay of anyone hoping for a better Sony flagship before the year is out.

Other user agent profiles such as E6653, E6683, and E5823 are still unnamed, but they seem to have high end specs compared to their current flagships. This might suggest that these new models might be Sony’s flagship devices for the second half of the year.

Keeping all the model numbers aside, the user agent profiles show that both the models will be using the MSM8994 processor, which is the same Snapdragon 810 processor, although their is speculation that they might be using the new and improved version three of the chip, despite as of yet there is no indication that such a chip has been built yet.

We also know that the screen resolution of the two UAPs E6603 (1920x1080) and E5803 (1280x720), which is what led to the speculation that these two were the Xperia Z5 and the compact version of it. For those of you that know your Sonys, these are the exact spec of the last two flagship models, and it really would be disappointing to see no new developement of advancement of the resolution of the flagship models.

One thing that may save the new flagship models from being a total disappointment would be if Sony had figured out a way to iron out the creases of the Snapdragon 810, and for that, we can only hope.

