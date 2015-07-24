Windows Phone dominates the low-end

Those who can afford a high-end device usually choose between some of the following phones: The Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, HTC One M9, LG G4, or something along those lines. Rarely will you see a high-end Microsoft device such as a Lumia.

But what about all the people that can't afford such an expensive device? According to a new research by AdDuplex, the cross-promotion network, the low-end is where Windows Phone dominates.

That includes the recently launched Lumia 640 and 640 XL, both of which are capable, affordable devices.

Those two, alongside the even more affordable Lumia 435, have increased the market share of the Windows Phone ecosystem in the last couple of months. The charts are still dominated by older low-end models such as the Lumia 52x and 53x series.

Worldwide the most popular device is still the Lumia 520 but its foothold is weakening as it dropped 2.3 per cent.

According to AdDuplex’s most recent stats in June 2015 the Lumia 520 held 6.4 per cent of the US windows phone installed base, which when combined with Comscore’s numbers suggests there is about 350,000 Lumia 520’s in use, and that the Lumia 640 sold more than this over a very short period.

With Windows 10 just around the corner, soon to be followed by Windows 10 for mobile, there is room for enthusiasm.

Windows 10 for phones could arrive as soon as September, even though it would be more realistic to expect it in October 2015.