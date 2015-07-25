Five key backup and recovery practices that everyone should know

No matter how careful you are, there’s no way of completely preventing data loss. Unfortunately, accidents happen.

Read more: Whitepaper: Downtime costs how much? Calculating the business value of disaster recovery

Whether through human error, a technical fault or a cyberattack, data can be erased, or stolen unexpectedly, which is why backup practices are so important. In order to give yourself the best possible chance of recovery, we’ve listed five tips below.

Buy scalable storage

There’s no point in being able to recover your data, if you haven’t stored it properly first. Make sure you are using a scalable storage option, so that if you need to, you can increase the amount of space you require without disrupting your business.

Consolidation

Managing your data can also be much easier if it’s stored on as few different servers as possible. If your data is heavily fragmented, not only could it be difficult to find, but keeping a constant record of whether it has recently been backed up will also prove tricky.

Maintain a record

It’s good practice to regularly log when backup activities take place. Not only will this information be useful for auditors, it will also help you assess how effective your recovery practices are and whether any of your data is likely to be at risk.

Disposal

Storing data is crucial for many businesses, but once it is no longer relevant, it becomes a security liability. When erasing data, make sure that backup media is also destroyed responsibly so that sensitive information does not become compromised. A regular log will also help you identify where your backups are located.

Read more: Whitepaper: Redefining your data protection strategy: Focus on recovery

Have a plan

Perhaps the best practice when it comes to backup and recovery is to have a plan in place. Ask yourself which data is vital to the business and which you can afford to lose. Then find the backup techniques that are the best fit for your data type and size. If you need to, you can set up a specialist recovery team, but the important thing is to not lose sight of your main aim.

Register now for FREE and save £35

Image source: Shutterstock/Maksim Kabakou