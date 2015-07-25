The evolution of the American workplace

We all know what it's like to work - everyone has to do it sooner or later - but what might not be as familiar for some as it is for others is the way people work now.

For example, I'm sat at my desk in the office writing up this article, but I could just as easily be doing it from the comfort of my home. And that's just one of the things that has changed, with 84 per cent of Americans now working from home more than once a month.

To delve a bit deeper into the evolution of the workplace, workspace as a service firm Workspot has created an infographic, shedding light on the physical office and baby boomers to telecommuting and millennials.

On the subject of the decline of the physical office, 24 per cent of Americans now telecommute weekly and 53 million Americans freelance, contributing more than $715 billion (£457 billion) to the US economy.

The workplace is also starting to be dominated by millennials (ages 20-34), currently representing 32 per cent of the US workforce and set to rise to 75 per cent by 2030.

The rise of BYOD has also seen the smartphone come to prominence, with a whopping 90 per cent of Americans using their personal smartphones for work and 64 per cent of companies identifying increased mobility support for employees as a key priority.

The full infographic can be found below.

Image source: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images