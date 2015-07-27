Another Windows 10 video, this time it's all about apps

From the slew of videos flying out the Microsoft stables over the last week, it's clear that Windows 10 is trying to be all things to all people.

The ads we've seen so far have promoted security, Windows Hello, Microsoft Edge, and yet another video has been released today that extols the virtues of the built-in apps.

What's different about this video is that it doesn't really focus on anything that's particularly new and exciting. Many of the Windows apps that are features are not new, so this is clearly a video aimed at those who skipped Windows 8 and stuck with Windows 7 or XP. But it's a good opportunity to take a look at the Photos, Maps, Mail and Calendar, Groove, and Movies & TV apps.

You know the format for the videos now: 48 seconds of pumping-music-backed footage, interspersed with snippy, slightly amusing captions. This time around we take a look at a series of modern apps which Microsoft hopes you'll use to organise your digital life through Windows 10.

There's a palpable sense of excitement on the Windows blog:

We’re three days to our Windows 10 launch! Today, we’re sharing more about the great Windows 10 built-in apps [...] Stay tuned for tomorrow’s post where we’ll be sharing another awesome Windows 10 feature!

Alright, guys... you can put away the exclamation points now. Take a look at the video above for yourself.