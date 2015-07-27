Apple's iPad mini 4 will be slimmer, faster, better…

Some new rumours have leaked out concerning the iPad mini 4, which is due to debut later this year.

Apparently, at least according to Japanese site Macotakara (via Apple Insider), the incoming compact tablet will essentially be equivalent to an iPad Air 2, but hit with a shrink ray.

The iPad mini 4 will be driven by an A8 chip, and will have an 8 megapixel iSight camera on board, plus it will boast 802.11ac for faster Wi-Fi speeds.

Not only will it be small, but the new slate will also be trimmer, again matching the flagship tablet with a thickness of 6.1mm – plus the display will get an antireflective coating, meaning better outdoors visibility.

All of which should make for some very happy Apple tablet shoppers, although with the iPad still on the wane these days, Cupertino definitely needs to be making its tablets a more attractive proposition. Maybe we’ll even see slightly more competitive pricing, but we wouldn’t hold our breath on that score.

The latest gossip on the launch front is that Apple will push out the iPad mini along with the new larger iPad Pro later this year, with the iPad Air 3 to be held back until the start of next year.

The idea is to get the iPad Pro on shelves as quickly as possible to get sales traction going swiftly, which makes sense – particularly given how long people have been waiting for this larger-screened model, and possibly wondering if it will ever emerge…