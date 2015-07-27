Best Buy set to become first external Apple Watch retailer

Apple is making a move to expand its Apple Watch market by being set to sell the devices through Electronics retailer Best Buy, according to reports.

"The Apple Watch is an important addition to an emerging product category, and we know our customers want it. We are excited to bring Apple Watch to more consumers, especially with the holidays coming up," Best Buy senior category officer Jason Bonfig said.

But likewise, this, too, may be an important partnership to Apple, which has so far limited selling the smartwatch to selected high-end department stores and boutiques, leading it to have only 680 stores globally selling the wearable. This number is a measly compared to the 220,000 stores selling iPhones.

On top of its efforts in the US, Apple also plans to start selling the wearable in Russia, Turkey and New Zealand this week.

"We're very bullish on the Watch being one of the key, top holiday gifts and want to have it in more places than we currently have it," Tim Cook said.

Prior to the release of the sales figures of the watch, Cook also declared that the wearables’ sales were exceeding expectations.

The Apple Watch Sport and Apple Watch will be sold at Best Buy, the largest electronics retailer in the US, from 7 August.

