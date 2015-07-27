Brits are changing their perceptions on smartwatches

Smartwatches are not a replacement for smartphones, but they do change the way people use their phones, a new survey shows.

According to the UK Digital research specialist Clicked, behaviour of the smartwatch user is evolving, indicating a divergence in the role of a smartwatch versus a smartphone.

The project has used over 2,000 quantitative interviews and qualitative in-situ depth interviews, and has asked those people: Why do consumers need smartwatches, when they already have Smartphone that performs all of the functions adequately?

The results have shown that smartwatch users tend to look less often at their smartphones. The convenience of glancing at the wrist for notifications means they are spending less time looking at the smartphone screen.

Commenting for Netimperative, Stephen Mellor, MD and founder of Clicked said: “Smartwatch usage has not replaced the smartphone and we didn’t expect it to. But we’ve heard how the smartphone has remained in the handbag all day since the smartwatch was acquired. Many users tell us that the smartwatch compliments the smartphone, providing them with greater convenience and security”.

“There’s much more knowledge amongst consumers than 6 months ago. Of the 39 benefits (apps) of owning a wearable device that we track, we’ve seen rises in extreme interest for 37 of them. We attribute this to an increase in awareness, knowledge and excitement within the category”.

Convenience and security which smartwatches bring to smartphone users is a core issue for device manufacturers to communicate. However, with regular news on security breaches, users are still hesitant.