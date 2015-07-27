Daily deal: Save 25 per cent on a Microsoft wireless mobile mouse

Good morning readers, I hope none of you got caught out in the torrential rain that seemed to go on forever on Sunday.

Today's daily deal features a Microsoft wireless mobile mouse 3500, which can be yours for just £14.50, saving you £5.57 (over 25 per cent).

OK, I know what you're thinking. This isn't the most exciting daily deal we've ever had, but everyone needs mice and I can't resist a good deal no matter what the product, so here it is.

You'll appreciate how this Microsoft wireless mobile mouse comfortably fits your hand and your mobile lifestyle. Use it just about anywhere, even on a rough park bench or your living room carpet, relying on Microsoft BlueTrack Technology, which combines the power of optical with the precision of laser for remarkable tracking on virtually any surface.

When it's time to pack up and go, you'll hardly notice the tiny transceiver. Keep it plugged into the USB port, or stow it in the bottom of the mouse for travel. Keep using your mouse for up to eight months with a single battery, and rely on the power indicator to tell you when it's time to replace it.

