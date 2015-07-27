Fallout Shelter coming to Android on August 13

After a brief exclusive run on iOS, Bethesda Softworks has announced Fallout Shelter will launch on Android. The date is set to August 13th, the same day Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.

Announcing the news at QuakeCon 2015—one of Bethesda’s gaming events—VP of PR and marketing Pete Hines said the Android version would receive a few new features.

These features include deathclaws, mole rats and Mr. Handy, giving a new diverse range of creatures that can spring up to kill the dwellers inside the vault.

Fallout Shelter has already received some small updates adding characters and other items into the game. With the 100 vault dweller cap on rooms, some players have already maxed out most of the shelter with dwellers and rooms.

Bethesda has not commented on whether it will make the vaults larger or change some of the rooms. It seems to be happy just adding new characters for now, which are making quite a bit of dosh through micro-transactions.

In the first two weeks, Bethesda managed to rake in over £3 million. This has slowed down a bit since the initial launch, with Fallout Shelter dropping from first to below the top 10 in “Top Grossing” on the iOS App Store.

Fans of the Fallout series hope that Bethesda doesn’t go overboard with Fallout Shelter, dumping other PC and console games in the pipeline for additional mobile content. It is a route EA, Ubisoft and other game developers have went down in the past year.