HTC announces mid-range Desire 626 smartphone

Smartphone maker HTC has just announced the Desire 626, an affordable phone soon available in the UK.

It is a 5-inch, 720x1280 HD display phone, running on Android 5.1 Lollipop with HTC's Sense 7.0 user interface.

Some of the features included in the phone are the HTC Blinkfeed, Themes and Sense Home, a location-aware app launcher that first debuted on the One M9.

The company has decided to equip the Desire 626 with a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage. The phone also allows users to expand this storage by an additional 512MB via microSD cards.

When it comes to the camera, the device has a 13MP back camera, and a 5MP selfie snapper. It supports 4G LTE, and has a 2,000 mA/h battery.

HTC has yet to reveal more specifics, but has said that the Desire 626 will be available via O2 and Three when it goes on sale in the UK. It will launch in white, blue, purple and grey models, The Inquirer says.

The arrival of the HTC Desire 626 comes just a day before Motorola is expected to take the wraps off the next-generation Moto G smartphone.

The Moto G will feature similar specs to the Desire 626, according to a number of leaks ahead of its imminent launch. There's talk of a 5in 720p HD display, quad-core chip, 16GB built-in storage, a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

With this smartphone, HTC is looking to offer a cheaper alternative to HTC One M9, which reportedly has not been selling all too well.