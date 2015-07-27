New Samsung displays wirelessly charge smartphones

Samsung has been one of the main adopters of wireless charging on mobile, and it is now working on more places to charge the smartphone. One of the new places is on Samsung’s new monitors, the 24-inch S24E370DL and 27-inch S27E370DS.

The two displays come with wireless charging zones at the bottom of the monitor. Placing any smartphone that uses the Qi standard of charging on the holder will work, meaning LG G4, Xperia Z3 and Nexus 4, 5 and 6 owners should be able to use it.

On top of the wireless charging, the two monitors also come with full HD resolutions. Samsung has added AMD anti-flicker gaming tech, to lower the amount of tearing on the screen and frame-rate loss.

Not much else is known about the monitors, like what they will cost. We expect to hear more from Samsung at IFA Berlin in September, which may take over the Galaxy Note 5 spot at the event.

Monitor stands are a rather inefficient use of space, especially with some of the modern monitors that need a large stand to balance up the weight. Harnessing this space to include wireless charging is a smart idea from Samsung, now all it needs is Galaxy customers to reap the benefits.

As we move into a more connected world, we expect to see more of these workarounds that allow wireless charging. IKEA launched a set of furniture with Qi standard wireless charging pads, allowing customers to charge on everyday household objects.