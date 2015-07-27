Samsung lowering expectations for Galaxy Note 5, will focus on Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus on the same day, August 13th, but only one of the devices will reach the international market.

Instead of focusing efforts on the Galaxy Note 5, as Samsung has done in previous years, the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will be the primary device. The Galaxy Note 5 will only be in select markets, where the Galaxy Note has performed strongly before.

South Korea and the United States are two of the regions where the Galaxy Note has previously had strong sales. That may mean a slow launch for the Galaxy Note 5 in Europe, although we expect Samsung to launch it early in the United Kingdom.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will come with the same edge to fit a few settings or widgets, but with a much larger display compared to the Galaxy S6 Edge. It is surprising Samsung is building another device with the same feature, considering the original Galaxy S6 Edge faced supply issues in the first few months.

These supply issues hurt Samsung greatly in the second quarter financial report. The company spent too much on Galaxy S6 stock, and too little on Galaxy S6 Edge stock.

Both devices will run Android Lollipop out of the box, with a planned upgrade to Android M when it launches later in the year.

It will be the first time the Galaxy Note has launched outside of IFA. The Berlin event has become the primary launch destination for the Galaxy Note, but this year Samsung plans to show off TVs and monitors instead of mobiles.

The early launch should help Samsung avoid the iPhone 6S Plus media frenzy. With two phablets on the menu in August, it should be enough to counteract Apple’s massive phablet market share.