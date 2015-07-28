Amazon enters UK's music streaming market with Prime Music

Amazon has entered UK’s music streaming market with Prime Music.

The new service is a part of the Amazon Prime service, which costs £79 a year.

Prime Music will provide access to more than one million songs and about 500 specially created playlists, BBC writes in a report, saying that it can hardly stand up to the likes of Spotify or Apple Musich, which have more than 30 million tracks.

Amazon’s Prime Music also lacks artists that are a part of the Universal Music Group, including the likes of Amy Winehouse, Abba, Katy Perry, Kanye West and Eminem.

However, Prime Music customers will also have access to the CDs or MP3s they have bought at Amazon's store - including those on the Universal label.

Music streaming in the UK has almost doubled over the last 12 months.

"Consuming music is evolving and we want to maintain pace with that evolution," Paul Firth, head of music for Amazon UK, told the BBC - adding that they wanted to take music streaming "to the masses".

"What has happened in the last few weeks is that knowledge amongst the British public of music streaming services has increased," he continued, referencing last month's Apple Music launch.

Subscribers will access Prime Music through the Amazon Music app, or the Amazon website.

They will be able to browse playlists according to genre or activity, ranging from "background beats for work" to "acoustic hangover cure" or "pumping running tracks", as well as getting suggestions from the "recommendation engine" based on what they have already listened to.