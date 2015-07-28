Daily deal: Save over £200 on an Asus X555LD laptop

If you happened to miss it yesterday, Google was in the news after being awarded a patent to turn your entire life into a video database. Creepy, right?

Anyway, today's daily deal features an Asus X555LD laptop, which can be yours for just £479.98, a huge saving of £213.01 (that's nearly a third off).

The Asus X Series is the perfect all-round value laptop for work and play, with a stylish design offering a premium feel which is backed up by the power to cover all of your computing needs.

The X555LD laptop features a 2.0GHz Intel dual-core i7 processor, 4GB of on-board memory, a 15.6-inch HD display with a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution and Windows 8.1 operating system.

All this is supplemented by NVIDIA Geforce graphics for the ultimate gaming and video experience, a 1TB hard disk drive and a range of connectivity options.

To get this deal on an Asus X555LD laptop for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.