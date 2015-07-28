EE is UK's best network, according to RootMetrics

EE is UK's best overall mobile network, according to the latest network performance tests from RootMetrics.

The company tested six different categories in 16 of the UK’s largest urban areas, collecting 1.1 million samples and driving nearly 24,000 miles.

Out of a total of 96 awards, EE won 90 of them.

Among other things, the operator was awarded for Overall Performance, Network Reliability, Network Speed, Mobile Internet, Calls and Texts, Mobile News writes in a report.

“EE is continuing to come out on top for mobile performance, but there is a heated – and often close – battle with the other operators,” said RootMetrics general manager for Europe Chris Smith.

It was given a score of 90.3 per cent for reliability, beating Three (84.7 per cent), Vodafone (74.5 per cent) and O2 (72.7 per cent).

“Our growing reliance on our mobiles means network performance has a direct impact on our daily lives, and consumers deserve a comprehensive, unbiased, real-world picture of performance.

“We want consumers and network operators to look at this report and use it to inform purchasing decisions and understand the areas where improvements can be made.”

According to the RootMetrics performance tests, O2 was the worst performing network.

It was voted third best network during the second half of 2014, but has slipped down to last according to RootMetrics.

Three came second overall, and was runner-up in the categories for speed, mobile internet performance, calls and texts, followed by Vodafone who took the bronze medal in all categories except network speed, where it came second, and call performance, where it came last.

The full report can be seen on this link.