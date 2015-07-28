Enterprise is becoming increasingly savvy over vital backup solutions

Enterprises are moving away from legacy backup products to use solutions which offer expanded levels of protection for their critical data, with Veeam posting some second quarter financial results which clearly illustrate this trend.

As we are all increasingly aware, multiple methods of backup should be used particularly in the business world – customers do not tolerate downtime these days, and to say that ‘data loss’ is a dirty phrase is putting it mildly.

Analyst firm Gartner has just released its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances report, which puts a spotlight on the upper end of the backup/recovery arena, and included Veeam amongst the visionaries quadrant, observing that: “Organisations are increasingly making their backup product selection from vendors that offer expanded protection capabilities and techniques in addition to traditional backup software, as organisations have come to understand the value of backing up critical data via multiple methods, techniques and destinations.”

Veeam's Q2 results showed a 22 per cent increase in revenue bookings compared to the same quarter last year, and a much larger 64 per cent growth in revenue from enterprise customers.

Ratmir Timashev, chief executive at Veeam, commented: “We continue to see enterprises migrate from legacy backup to modern data centre availability solutions as they begin to realise that backup alone is not enough to meet the expectations of their stakeholders.”

“During the last quarter we saw strong growth in not just our enterprise business, but we also broke the 150,000 barrier in terms of total number of customers, further indicating that businesses of all sizes are tired of legacy backup and are hungry for next generation availability solutions as delivered by Veeam.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Maksim Kabakou