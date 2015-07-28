Google employees on why G+ failed

Slowly but surely, Google is giving up on its social media, Google+. At the start it approached the project with much enthusiasm, almost certain in its success.

However, the network never really picked up in the way Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn picked up, and according to a couple of insiders, there are many reasons why the search engine giant’s social media failed.

Business Insider talked to some of the company's employees. The project tried very hard to be like Facebook, one employee said, adding that it only added to the frustration. Another employee said the company was “late to the market” and motivated from "a competitive standpoint."

Some have even said there may have been some paranoia, as Google+ employees within the company were sectioned off, possibly to prevent gossip about the product from spreading. However, others have said no paranoia was experienced.

Among other things, the employees said:

Google+ was designed to solve the company's own problems, rather than making a product that made it easy for its users to connect with others.

One person said Google didn't move into mobile fast enough with Google+.

Google+ was a "controversial" product inside Google.

When Vic Gundotra, who led Google+ and played a big role in creating it, left the company about a year ago, it came as a complete surprise.

Now, the company decided to make a couple of big changes to the social network. For example, you will no longer need a G+ account to log into YouTube, and in March, the company announced its plan to change up its strategy with Google+ by breaking it up into two separate sections: Streams and Photos.