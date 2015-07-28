Lenovo to start shipping Windows 10 devices

Computer makers Lenovo are ready to ship devices with Windows 10 preloaded, and will begin to do so immediately, the media reported on Tuesday.

Lenovo has worked closely with Microsoft to bring the new OS to its users, and all those with qualified Lenovo PCs running Windows 7 SP1 or 8.1 will be able to upgrade to Windows 10, starting July 29.

If you reserved your copy of Windows 10, you will be notified and Windows 10 will be downloaded on your system.

These devices will also come with a couple of Lenovo applications, including the Companion 3.0 optimization tool, Settings, SHAREit, WRITEit, REACHit, as well as Cortana.

The Companion 3.0 optimization keeps devices running at peak performance and can be used at any time to run a full-scale check-up. It also provides exclusive content, including how-to articles, tips and tricks, as well as news.

Settings come with a revamped “Power” feature, which offers customization such as “Battery Stretch Mode” and “Charge Mode”.

As the name says it, SHAREit allows quick transfer of files between devices, while WRITEit is an app designed for tablet users, to pull the maximum out of their pen.

According to DNA India, REACHit and Cortana will be available in beta to Lenovo users starting in the fall. Users who prefer to wait will have their current version of REACHit automatically upgraded when it becomes generally available later in the year.

Lenovo Companion and Lenovo Settings, both Lenovo-developed applications will come standard on Lenovo PCs preloaded with Windows 10. These two apps have over 10 million users combined worldwide.