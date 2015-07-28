Motorola launches new Moto G and Moto X Play and Style

Motorola has revealed a trio of new handsets, with a new budget Moto G phone, alongside two versions of the higher end Moto X.

The third-gen Moto G has been tweaked to add waterproofing, which obviously isn't common on wallet-friendly handsets, with the device rated IP67.

The camera has also been amped up to a 13 megapixel affair, which is a tasty bump (although megapixels aren't everything, of course). It has a 5in display with a resolution of 720p, driven by a Snapdragon 410 CPU. The Guardian reports that the device will be priced at £159 in the UK, so the price has also seen a slight bump.

As for the flagship, the Moto X has been split into two variants: the Moto X Play and Style.

The Moto X Style is the larger model pushing the screen up to 5.7in, with a narrow bezel to ensure the handset isn’t too hefty to hold in the hand, and a quad-HD display.

The big improvement comes with the camera, which is a 21 megapixel effort. Previously, the Moto X has been criticised for its rather lacklustre camera (particularly with indoor lowlight shots), but Motorola claims that it has spent a lot of time developing this area, and the resulting snapper beats out the current iPhone 6 models, the firm boasts.

If this is the case, it will certainly be music to Motorola fans’ ears (and indeed candy to their eyes, as it were).

The Moto X Play has a 5.5in screen with a 1080p resolution (last year's Moto X had a 5.2in display, incidentally, so this is still a sizeable expansion), and also has a 21 megapixel camera, although it’s apparently not quite up there with the image quality of the Style. There’s a five megapixel front camera for selfies, and a massive 3630mAh battery which should ensure that this is a phone that can cope with heavy usage throughout the day.

The Moto X Play will be priced at £299, with the Style at £359 – competitive price points indeed, part of the benefit of keeping the resolution down to 1080p in the case of the Play, a sensible move in our books.

Particularly when you consider everything will run that much smoother without cranking the res right up – the CPU doesn’t have to do nearly as much work, and that battery lasts longer too (which in the case of the Play’s giant powerpack should make for some impressive longevity figures indeed).

