Nike and Apple agree to the terms of a class suit

Nike and Apple have settled a lawsuit over the accuracy of the Fuelband tracker, and if you have one of those devices, you might be in for a little treat.

According to a report by Wareable, if you purchased a Nike+ Fuelband in the US between 19 January 2012 and 17 June 2015, you are eligible to receive a payment for every band you bought in that time.

“You can choose between $15 cash (£9.6) or a $25 (£16) Nike gift card and you have until 4 January 2016 to claim,” it says.

The lawsuit claims the advertisement for the device made some "false and/or misleading statements" in regard of its ability to track steps and calories. The case also alleges that companies failed to adhere to the warranty terms of the Fuelband.

Even though both companies denied the claim, they have agreed to the class action terms, and it’s seems it’s up to Nike to pay up.

It seems as the makers of wearables will have to tread carefully when it comes to advertising its products from now on. Still, many makers have stressed that they do not replace a real doctor, but are still marketed as 'accurate' at tracking steps, calories, distance covered and similar.

Back in March, Apple decided to expel the Fuelband from its stores, as it prepared for the launch of a competitor product, the Apple Watch. Apple has ditched the competing products from major outlets in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles and New York.s