OnePlus 2 "flagship killer" smartphone revealed

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 2 earlier today in a short video, alongside an announcement that the smartphone will be coming on 11 August.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UATpMHitrA0

Most of the features for the OnePlus 2 have already been leaked or previewed by OnePlus, but for those that want the full specification sheet:

64-bit 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor

3GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage

Adreno 430 GPU

13MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation

5MP front camera

3,300mAh battery

Fingerprint sensor

Dual-band WiFi with 5GHz 802.11a/n/ac

4G LTE

Bluetooth 4.1

Dual nano SIM

USB Type-C

That is an exhaustive feature list, making the OnePlus 2 one of the major contenders for smartphone of 2015. Of course, we are still waiting on the Galaxy Note 5, iPhone 6S and Xperia Z5, but things are looking good for the Chinese startup.

OnePlus is also sticking with its incredible price for the smartphone, starting at $329 (£239) for the 3GB/16GB option. For the 4GB/64GB option, customers will have pay an $389 (£289), still an excellent price for all of the product’s features.

Design wise, the OnePlus 2 now features a home button for the fingerprint sensor and the rear camera has been moved to the back middle, instead of on the top of the device. Similar to the Galaxy S6, the OnePlus 2 is held together with a metallic frame.

There are some issues with the device, the lack of NFC support being the biggest. This means Android Pay, Google Wallet and other payment solutions that require contactless payment won’t work on the OnePlus 2. The USB Type-C port is also USB 2.0 instead of 3.0, meaning it will be much slower than the newer USB ports.

The OnePlus 2 will be available globally on August 11 through the invite system, meaning most customers will have to wait a few months before being able to purchase the device. It comes with Android Lollipop pre-loaded, and OnePlus has broke its partnership with Cyanogen for its own skin UI this year.