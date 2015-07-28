Samsung shows the world how to implement wireless charging

Samsung has unveiled an innovative piece of technology which might finally push wireless charging into the mainstream.

The device is the Samsung SE370 – a monitor. At the same time, it can act as a wireless charger for a smartphone, tablet or even a smartwatch. The idea is simple – you come home (or to work, or anywhere), and place your smartphone next to the monitor and voila – it's charging.

The display itself is a great piece of technology – it is available in two sizes – 23in and 27in, and packed with a couple of tricks to reduce eye strain.

For example, has a 4ms response time and uses AMD's FreeSync technology so that it refreshes at the same rate as the computer's graphics card (provided it's also AMD) for a smoother, more immersive gaming experience.

But it's the wireless charger that has heads turning: "Technology should support, not interfere with, active lifestyles. Our customers increasingly rely on mobile devices to obtain information and interact with others; so by doing away with the clutter on their desks, we are helping them to use their mobile devices in a smarter way," said Seok-gi Kim, senior vice president, visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is not the first company to look for ways on how to implement wireless charging. Back in May, Daimler and Qualcomm teamed up to bring wireless charging to cars. But no, that doesn’t mean you can wirelessly charge your car. Instead, you could wirelessly charge your devices by simply being in the vehicle.