Samsung hosting Unpacked event on August 13, Galaxy Note 5 incoming

Samsung officially announced earlier today another Unpacked event, scheduled for August 13th. The event will take place in New York at 3PM (GMT) and should last around an hour.

The Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus are the two smartphones on the bill for this event. It will be the first time in three years where Samsung hasn’t announced the Galaxy Note at IFA Berlin, which will be held in early September.

The plan this year is to get ahead of the iPhone 6S Plus, the phablet that appears to be eating into Samsung’s market share. The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is another device intended to fend off Apple’s relentless surge into the phablet market share, with Samsung planning to advertise the new device heavily in international markets.

Whether the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is enough to keep the iPhone 6S Plus down is questionable, although Samsung has shown popularity with the Galaxy S6 Edge. That said, it also showed a lack of supply for the components necessary to build the S6 Edge.

Both devices will run the same Android Lollipop update out of the box that came to the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. TouchWiz has been redefined with less of the annoying animations and noises, with Samsung sticking to a clean interface for once.

The two devices should grab a month or two on Apple’s iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. That might be all it needs to win over customers, especially with Samsung’s plans to advertise the Galaxy Note 5 heavily in markets that were previously receptive of the Galaxy Note.