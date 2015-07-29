EE power bar explodes leaving medical student with serious burns

An explosion of an EE power bar has set a bedroom on fire and caused serious burns to its owner.

Katy Emslie was using her laptop to recharge a portable EE power bar when it shot out "like a firework" and flew across the room. The charger crashed into a wall and burned a carpet behind it that caused a fire under her bed.

"I was charging my EE power bar through my Mac computer overnight and at I was woken up by something which sounded like a firework around 1am," she said.

The quick turnout of events led Emslie to panic - she tried to extinguish the flames with her hands, which caused them to be badly burned.

Emslie suffered a partial thickness burn that was treated in accident and emergency for 10 hours."The executive office at EE phoned me up and said that they'll be holding an internal inquiry, but all I want is to have the full use of my hands back,"she said.

An EE spokesperson said that the company is "sorry to hear about Ms Emslie's experience. All of our products undergo stringent safety tests. This is an isolated incident and we're in contact with the customer to investigate the cause of this issue as a matter of urgency."

EE have been handing out free power bars to customers at its stores.