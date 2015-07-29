How does Microsoft record holographic video content for HoloLens?

I know this is some Iron Man-level stuff, but it is true. Microsoft’s HoloLens allows you to interact with holographic objects that are set in the real world.

If you told me five years ago that I’d be able to wear a futuristic augmented reality headset and do so many tasks, I wouldn’t have believed you. We already saw what HoloLens can do and how it can make us feel like the Iron Man (except the suit) at Google I/O 2015.

The best thing is, we are barely scratching the surface of the capabilities of this headset. A recent research paper outlines how the headset can be used to grab live video and turn it into a hologram.

Microsoft says that the headset is capable of capturing, compressing and recreating life like situations. The headset takes advantage of 1-6 RGB, infrared cameras and a green screen to produce holographic videos.

These are the requirements for creating holographic videos for now, but we believe that with the advancement of holographic technology, it might be possible that a user could just wear the headset and see the real world in a hologram form.

For a more detailed, and in depth look at this new technology, watch the video above.