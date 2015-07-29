How much would your employees sell critical business data for?

Another piece of research has emerged pointing out how little staff members value corporate data, and in this case, how much they would sell such data for.

The research, from Clearswift, took in the opinions of 4000 staff members (and 500 IT decision-makers) across the UK, US and Germany, and found that a quarter of employees would sell critical business data for the sum of £5000.

And there are plenty who could be bought more cheaply, with 3 per cent prepared to sell data for just £100, rising to 18 per cent if we were talking about earning a grand.

Over a third of those surveyed (35 per cent) would flog information as vital as business patents, fiscal records or even customer credit card details if, we quote, the "price was right".

Of course, those who did so would not only be risking their job, but a criminal conviction.

As to how many employees had "ready access" to business data, 61 per cent of those surveyed said they had access to private customer data, with 51 per cent having access to the company's financial data.

Heath Davies, CEO at Clearswift, commented: “Whilst people are generally taking security more seriously – 65 per cent of employees said they wouldn’t sell data for any price – there is still a significant group of people who are willing to profit from selling something that doesn’t belong to them. This information can be worth millions of pounds.”

He added: “It is not good business to live in fear of your employees, especially as most can be trusted. Getting the balance right has always been hard. But truly understanding where the problems come from, combined with advances in technology which can adapt to respond differently to different threats, really changes the game here.

“Organisations need to find ways to control where sensitive data is stored and put safeguards in place which prevent it from leaving the company network. Many Companies do this but a lot of large companies with very valuable data do not.”