Privacy stealing dominates the malware world in the US

Of all the devices that were infected with malware in the US, more than half were infected by privacy-stealing malware.

These are the results of a report by 360 Mobile Security Limited. The mobile antivirus developer published the results in its quarterly report, „Q2 2015 Malware and Vulnerability Report“.

In the report it is said that the company analysed more than 200 million Android devices, uncovered major threats among Android mobile devices and exposed large shares of privacy stealing malware and performance impacted adware.

In the report it is also said that one out of every one hundred mobile devices (1.4 per cent) in around the globe was infected by malware in Q2 2015. Exactly 81.2 per cent of devices (4.4 and earlier) are exposed to TowelRoot, and 0.2 per cent of the mobile devices in the U.S. market were infected by malware.

Of the 0.2 per cent infected devices in the U.S. market, more than half (62 per cent) were infected by privacy-stealing malware, 13 per cent were infected by malicious Adware and 11 per cent by Expense Malware.

"It is widely, but wrongly believed that malware causes no serious problems beyond slowing down a mobile phone and possibly crashing a device. The truth is, however, that mobile malware attacks are growing in sophistication and exploiting vulnerabilities that can not only compromise sensitive data, but lead to identity theft and serious financial loss," said Yan Huang, COO of 360 Mobile Security.

According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), vendors shipped a total of 334.4 million smartphones worldwide in the first quarter of 2015 (1Q15) and Android dominated the market with a 78.0 per cent share.