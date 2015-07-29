Qualcomm moves closer to wirelessly charging electric cars

Qualcomm has announced a partnership with Swiss electric car parts maker Brusa, thus marking another step forward for the wireless car charging technology.

Through the deal, Brusa is allowed to develop, manufacture, and supply Qualcomm’s Halo charging plates to other companies.

The Halo system of inductive chargers, already present in Formula E course cars and some test vehicles, allows drivers to recharge their vehicles by basically parking in the right spot. The technology is still far away from becoming mainstream, but with the newest partnership, it’s moving in the right direction.

According to a report by The Verge, there's no solid news on what's next for Halo, but Brusa says it's working with "several leading automakers" to introduce wireless charging to their cars "in the near future."

"Wireless charging will win," said Brusa's CEO Josef Brusa in a press statement about the agreement. "It will give e-mobility a big boost, it will set new, sustainable technology apart from old gasoline-based technology. We are determined to make wireless charging a reality."

This is not the first time Qualcomm has been linked with wireless car charging technology. Back in May, the company teamed up with carmaker Daimler to bring wireless charging to mobile phones in cars, as well wireless charging to the vehicles themselves.

The two companies are working to bring wireless charging technology inside the vehicles, so that users could charge their smartphones, tablets and watches while they’re driving.

Samsung also entered the wireless charging game recently with the announcement of the Samsung SE370 – a monitor which can charge other devices.