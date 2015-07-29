Samsung might be working on a selfie-snapping drone

After smartphone makers Sony and OnePlus recently announced their intentions to enter the drone industry, Korea-based Samsung seemed to want to get in on the act as well.

Sources speaking to SamMobile staff say the tech titan is working on a flying robot that can take selfies for people.

With Samsung known to willingly experiment on new devices to see what works and what doesn't in the market - such as with smartwatches - the reported plan could possibly happen.

The idea is to make it easier for people to take selfies, especially when they are on an adventure trip, like say, rock climbing or any other activity where users don't have a spare hand to hold their phones.

However, using drones to take selfies is not a fresh idea and have been done by a few companies already, with devices coming in various different shapes and sizes.

Nonetheless, since making a profit from smartphones has become a difficult task, having drones may possibly open a new revenue stream for Samsung in the future.

The drone is reportedly still being developed and there are no other details to-date.