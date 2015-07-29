UK users unable to access AOL mail

Since last night, thousands of people across the UK have been unable to access AOL Mail. It is reported that there are some isolated problems with AOL’s servers, but the global servers are still running fine.

We think this is the first time that something like this has happened. It is almost 24 hours since the servers have been down and hundreds of users have taken it to Twitter this morning, 29 July to vent there frustration. There has still been no direct message or a statement from AOL Mail as to why this issue has occurred.

People have tried contacting their customer support channels, but they aren’t receiving anything back. Furthermore, some people have reported that they have been facing the issues since 23:15 last night.

As of now, it appears that this issue is just isolated to the UK.

One user did get a reply from AOL on Twitter and she was asked for a screenshot of the error. But she explains that all she is seeing, is a blank page on both the desktop and the iPhone.