Windows 10 rollout could have severe strain on web traffic

The rollout of Windows 10 might bring some web trouble in the first few days, with Microsoft already offloading 10TB/s to third-party CDN (content delivery networks) to bring the update to millions of users.

Considering Apple events normally hit 8TB/s at peak, Microsoft is seeing huge amounts of activity. This is not its peak for Microsoft either, with Streaming Media’s Dan Rayburn claiming the company has bought 40TB/s of space for the launch.

This amount of traffic will hurt Internet service providers and CDNs quality of service. Several ISPs have already made sure networking is regulated to make sure there isn’t an entire network failure over the first day, with small regulations for the next week scheduled.

Considering the reviews for Windows 10 are mostly positive, we expect a lot of Windows 7 users are preparing to jump ship. Microsoft might be able to finally push its latest update as the premiere, instead of hanging onto an older OS.

Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 customers will receive the update for free sometime this week, if they have reserved a spot. Windows Insiders will also receive Windows 10 for free, but Microsoft intends to keep them as testers if they haven’t got a genuine copy of Windows 7 or 8.

The release is coming out in stages to avoid a full Internet meltdown. Users will be informed when their update is ready to be installed. Microsoft has not confirmed if these update stages are random, country by country or highest spec first.

This should keep web issues down to a minimum, with Microsoft pre-loading a lot of the software before the update.

