Yahoo reportedly launching messaging service tomorrow

Yahoo intends to launch a new mobile product at a New York event tomorrow, according to Re/Code’s Kara Swisher. The product reportedly a messaging service for mobile, which would fit alongside Yahoo’s other mobile services.

The company has reportedly been working on two messaging apps for months now, a one-to-one app along with a group chat app. These two projects may have merged together since the leak in April.

Not much is known about the messaging app. We expect Yahoo will use email accounts to sign-in, along with Facebook, Twitter and other sign-up methods.

The company has raised the bar for mobile design in the past two years, with Weather and News Digest two highly rated apps on iOS and Android. Now, it needs a platform for people to socialise, and real-time communication is the hot topic.

Yahoo lacks any core services that users spend hours everyday using. Facebook has four: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp; Twitter has three: Twitter, Periscope and Vine, but Yahoo doesn’t have any popular platforms where people converse.

Under the leadership of Marissa Mayer, Yahoo has went from a confused mess to a company focused on mobile, social and advertising. A messaging app is two of the three, although it may take some time to bring advertising to the service, something Facebook is currently struggling to accomplish.

Source: Re/Code